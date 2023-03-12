ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore round-up

March 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Exchange of soiled notes

Coimbatore State Bank of India, in association with the Reserve Bank of India, observed a soiled note exchange week in Coimbatore for the public to exchange torn and damaged currency notes at its main branch on Railway Station Road. It has also made special arrangements for the public to exchange soiled currency notes on all days of the week at the branch.

RBI Assistant General Manager T. Sreekumar, SBI Coimbatore Deputy General Manager Dileep Singh Yadav, and Coimbatore Main Branch Assistant General Manager V. Sudhakar inaugurated the facility and distributed new coins to the public in exchange of torn and old currency notes.

Events held

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ESI Corporation observed “ESIC Foundation Day – 2023” and “Special Services Fortnight” from February 24 to March 10.

K.R. Ravikumar, Deputy Director (in-charge) of ESI Corporation, Coimbatore, inaugurated the fortnight activities and M. Karthikeyan, Deputy Director (Public Relations), ESI Corporation, Coimbatore explained the latest developments in ESI Scheme and its benefits. Various events were held during the two weeks.

Appeal

The South India Spinners’ Association, which has thanked the State government for taking steps to create awareness among migrant workers that the videos and messages circulated on social media about their safety in Tamil Nadu are false, should also take measures to ensure that such issues do not come up again, said its president J. Selvan in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US