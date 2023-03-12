Coimbatore round-up

March 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Exchange of soiled notes

Coimbatore State Bank of India, in association with the Reserve Bank of India, observed a soiled note exchange week in Coimbatore for the public to exchange torn and damaged currency notes at its main branch on Railway Station Road. It has also made special arrangements for the public to exchange soiled currency notes on all days of the week at the branch.

RBI Assistant General Manager T. Sreekumar, SBI Coimbatore Deputy General Manager Dileep Singh Yadav, and Coimbatore Main Branch Assistant General Manager V. Sudhakar inaugurated the facility and distributed new coins to the public in exchange of torn and old currency notes.

Events held

ADVERTISEMENT

The ESI Corporation observed “ESIC Foundation Day – 2023” and “Special Services Fortnight” from February 24 to March 10.

K.R. Ravikumar, Deputy Director (in-charge) of ESI Corporation, Coimbatore, inaugurated the fortnight activities and M. Karthikeyan, Deputy Director (Public Relations), ESI Corporation, Coimbatore explained the latest developments in ESI Scheme and its benefits. Various events were held during the two weeks.

Appeal

The South India Spinners’ Association, which has thanked the State government for taking steps to create awareness among migrant workers that the videos and messages circulated on social media about their safety in Tamil Nadu are false, should also take measures to ensure that such issues do not come up again, said its president J. Selvan in a press release.