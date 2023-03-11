Coimbatore round up

March 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Eye Foundation to organise free evaluation for glaucoma

The Eye Foundation will kick-start a free evaluation for glaucoma to mark ‘World Glaucoma Week’, a World Glaucoma Association (WGA) initiative, from March 12 to 18, to create awareness on glaucoma, a press release read. People can avail of this for free at all the centres of The Eye Foundation. Contact: 9442217796/ 0422 424200.

Poster for G.V.M concert launched

Music composer, singer, actor and film producer G.V. Prakash Kumar launched the teaser and posters for his concert Aayirathil Oruvan at Sri Krishna Institutions here on Saturday. Sri Krishna Institutions with M.K. Entertainment will organise the concert on May 27 at Codissia ground, a press release read.

Bike rally on road safety and helmet awareness

Coimbatore City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan inaugurated a bike rally on ‘Road Safety-Helmet Awareness’ by Suez Projects Pvt Ltd, at Ramakrishnapuram on Friday. The event was to observe the 52nd National Safety Week campaign, a release read. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner addressed water supply engineers on road safety and its awareness.