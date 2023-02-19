Coimbatore round up

February 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Tiruppur Police seize 350 kg of banned tobacco products

The Tiruppur North Police seized on Sunday 350 kg of banned tobacco products in Arivoli Nagar in the district. The main accused Thalram (38) of Rajasthan is absconding, the police said. As per orders from Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, police searched the room owned by Abram Mishra (32) from Uttar Pradesh, where they found the item worth around ₹ 2 lakh. Mishra was arrested and questioned, the police said in a statement. Upon investigation, it was found that Thalram took the room from Mishra for his use claiming he was a garlic seller and hid the banned tobacco with other goods.

Siruvani dam level falls, supply to be scarce The Corporation has asked residents to use water judiciously as the water level in the Siruvani Dam fell to roughly 20 feet. The capacity of the dam, located in the Palakkad district of Kerala, is 50 feet. As per data, of the total drinking water requirement of 265 MLD for the city, 101.40 MLD is drawn from the dam. Due to shortage, the supply interval has been increased from seven days to 10, Commissioner M. Prathap said in a statement. -- One tests positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore The Coimbatore district on Sunday reported one new case of COVID-19. According to the Health Department, one person recovered from the disease on the day and the district had six active cases. The test positivity rate on Saturday was 0.7 % when one tested positive, it said. Tiruppur district reported no new cases.