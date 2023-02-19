Coimbatore round up

February 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Mass contact programme at Annur block on February 22

COIMBATORE

A mass contact programme to be presided over by the Collector wouldl be held on February 22 at Karegoundenpalayam in Annuar Block of the district from 10.30 a.m. onwards, a press release said. Karegoundenpalayam Village Administrative Officer, Karekaundambalayam and revenue officials of Coimbatore North would receive petitions from the public. The petitions would be distributed to the department officers concerned and after scrutiny, assistance would be provided accordingly.

Environment conservation training programme concludes

COIMBATORE

The second edition of the four-month Ram Hattikudur Advanced Training in Conservation (RHATC) 2022-23 to 10 persons from across the country concluded recently, according to a release. Under the programme designed by a Zoo Outreach (ZOO) team led by Sanjay Molur, the persons met 55 resource people, 13 leaders and 15 field researchers and/or naturalists of different studies and expertise levels, and took eight field trips, the release said.

NCC ADG appreciates Kovia Group

Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Additional Director General (ADG), National Cadet Corps (NCC) visited Kovai NCC Group recently, according to a release. Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General NCC TNP&AN Directorate, briefed the aspects of NCC in the headquarters. The ADG expressed his happiness over Kovai Group’s presentation, the release read. The ADG also appreciated the team of the NCC Directorate for cadets’ performance at various national-level events and the successful conduct of all activities in the Directorate, according to a statement.