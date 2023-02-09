Coimbatore round up

February 09, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District administration takes pledge against bonded labour

To mark ‘Bonded Labour System Abolition Day’, officials of the district administration, presided over by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, took a pledge at the Collectorate here on Thursday. A signature campaign and cultural events were conducted to create awareness against the crime..

Selvamagal Semippu Thittam begins in Coimbatore post offices

The Selvamagal Semippu Thittam (Sukanya Samriddhi Account), a small yet long-term savings scheme for girl children, was started at all post offices in the district. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, K. Gopalan, said in a release the two-day event would continue till February 10, when the reservation for opening accounts can be done at all the post offices in the Coimbatore district. Parents can approach the nearest post office to open an account for their kids with the child’s birth certificate, parent’s Aadhaar copy and phone number, he added.

‘Declare holiday on Koniamman temple car festival

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to declare a local holiday for the temple car festival of Arulmigu Koniamman temple near the Town hall in the city. In a release, she said it was believed that Coimbatore was formed with Koniamman temple as its centre and many devotees pay worship in the temple administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. She appealed to declare a local holiday for the Coimbatore district on the Masi month temple car festival.

Training institute inaugurated

Diamonds India, a diamond and jewellery manufacturing training institute for women was opened recently to train woman workers in diamond jewellery manufacturing. According to a press release, with shortage of workers at diamond and jewellery making units, the institute would train 1,000 women and transgender people a year and 100 of them will receive the training free of cost, according to Akhilandeshwari Muralidharan, head of the Institute.

Award presented

Managing Director of Suguna Foods Vignesh Soundararajan has received “Hurun Industry Achievement Award-2022” by Hurun Report Global. The award was presented in recognition of Delfrez’s dedication to redefine the ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook meat segment in India. Delfrez currently has over 250 outlets and aims to spread its footprints across India. The 11th edition of the Hurun Industry Achievement Award 2022 was presented by Yatin Shah, co-founder-360 One Wealth, Rupert Hoogewerf, Founder and Chairman, Hurun Global and Anas Rahman Junaid Founder and Chairman-Hurun India. The event was attended by over 200 entrepreneurs, according to a press release.