Coimbatore round up

January 05, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

‘Coffee with an expert’ on January 6

Young TEA, the second generation entrepreneurs of Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), will organise monthly talks on different topics related to developments in the knitwear sector. Called “Coffee With an Expert” the first session will be held on January 6 at Poppys Vista at Thirumuruganpoondi from 3.30 p.m. Sunil Jhunjunwala, co-founder and Managing Director of Techno Sportswear, will address the participants on MMF raw material, technology, fabric and apparel products, and market opportunities.

MSME South Zone conclave on January 8

Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB)will organise MSME South Zone conclave here on January 8.

According to a press release, about 1,000 LUB delegates from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will take part. The topics at the conclave will be transformational growth of MSMEs, such as digital transformation, importance of aathmanirbar (Localisation), business excellence, succession planning, leadership and other requirements for MSMEs to become global suppliers from being a local supplier.

Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal will be the chief Guest. All India LUB president Baldevbhai Prajapati and general secretary Ghanshyam Ojha will take part.

Industrialists, including Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Kumar Vembu, and Sudhansu Mani will address the participants.

