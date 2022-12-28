Coimbatore round-up

December 28, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

‘250 Naturopathy Yoga Kendra Clinics in T.N. by May 2023’

Coimbatore To ensure employment for Bachelor of Naturopathy & Yogic Science (BNYS) graduates, 250 Naturopathy Yoga Kendra Clinics (NYKC) will be opened across rural areas in Tamil Nadu, Naturopathy Yoga Kendra Clinic chairman Sevak Vijay said here on Wednesday at the inauguration of an NYKC centre by the Tamil Nadu Women Entrepreneurs Federation in association with Voice of Sakthi, an NGO, and Shivanjali Trust, according to a press release.

Protest

Residents of Kaduvettipalayam panchayat in Sulur on Wednesday blocked a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus claiming the service arrived late daily.

Several villagers, along with school students blocked the No. 6 TNSTC bus that goes to Nallagoundenpalayam alleging that the bus does not run on time due to which students and employees are unable to reach on time.

TNSTC officials said the bus timings cannot be changed as of now. A new service may be considered, officials said.