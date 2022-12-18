Coimbatore round up

December 18, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

Annual Day

COIMBATORE Air Force School, Coimbatore, celebrated its Annual Day on December 17. Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore, chairman of School Management Committee, was the chief guest.

The students showcased their talents in a cultural extravaganza on the theme “Time Travel”, showing the country’s journey, territories, cultural heritage, Independence movement and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Interaction meeting held

Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Coimbatore, organised an Institute Industry Interaction Meet - 2022 under CRP on Farm Mechanisation and Precision Farming Project, to showcase and discuss the technologies developed by this Centre and the future research issues towards development of new equipment and technology to cater the needs of farmers and entrepreneurs. About 90 agricultural machinery manufacturers from across the State, 25 officials from the Agricultural Engineering Department, and 15 officials from ICAR participated in the event.

Office opened

UK-based workplace automation technology company Freespace recently inaugurated a 7,000 sq.ft office at CHIL-SEZ IT Park in Coimbatore. It will be a pilot centre of excellence for manufacturing, research and development, and training.

Freespace’s new technology and products for the south east Asia and Indian markets and customers will be demonstrated here, according to a press release.