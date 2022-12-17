Coimbatore round up

Elected office-bearers
Coimbatore Ashwin Manohar, proprietor of Associated Engineering Traders, has been appointed chair of Young Indians Coimbatore Chapter for 2023.
According to a press release, Vishnu Prabhakar, chief executive officer of Poornima Enterprises has been appointed as co-chair of Young Indians, Coimbatore Chapter for next year.
Dak Adalat postponed
The Department of Posts has postponed a regional-level dak adalat scheduled to be held on December 22 to January 5 due to administrative reasons.
The dak adalat will be held at the office of the postmaster general, western region, Tamil Nadu, RS Puram, Coimbatore..
