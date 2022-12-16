Coimbatore round-up

December 16, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Pension adalat

COIMBATORE The Zonal Accounts Officer of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Coimbatore, will conduct a pension adalat on January 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at the office of the Zonal Accounts Office, CBDT, Room No. 309, third floor, Aaykar Bhawna, Race Course Road, Coimbatore.

According to a press release, the aim is to redress quickly grievances of Income Tax Department pensioners. Pensioners of the department under the Coimbatore jurisdiction should submit their grievance application along with supportive documents to the Zonal Accounts office on or before January 12. The applicants also need to be present at the Adalat.

However, grievances involving legal matters (succession, provisional pension etc.) and policy matters will not be taken up.

Garment exhibition

India Knit Fair Association will organise a mega garment direct sale and consumer exhibition in Tiruppur from January 6 to 8.

According to a press release, leading textile and garment brands in Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, and Karur districts are expected to take part and display textile and garment products. Those interested in taking part in the fair can dial, 9894124744 or 9944938318.

Awareness campaign

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is distributing pamphlets to the public to create awareness on energy conservation and electrical safety.

According to a press release, as part of Energy Conservation Week programmes to be held till December 20, Tangedco, Coimbatore Metro, is distributing awareness pamphlets in places where the public gather in large numbers. The pamphlets list ways to conserve energy at home, how energy is wasted, and measures to be taken for electrical safety.

Protest

Workers of the National Textile Corporation (NTC) and their family members staged a protest here on Thursday demanding re-opening of the mills. As many as seven NTC units here remain shut for more than two years and the workers have placed demands with the Central government seeking re-opening of the mills.

Technology day

Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments conducted the 5th edition of Technology Day 2022 here recently.

Over 200 employees and industry representatives took part and the technology team’s many contributions and complex engineering achievements were recognised.

As a run-up to Technology Day, Elgi employees worldwide participated in internal contests that encouraged out-of-the-box thinking and innovative ideation for product excellence, a press statement said.