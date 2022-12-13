Coimbatore round up

December 13, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Poompuhar offers virtual reality experience for customers

Poompuhar, the retail outlet of the Tamilnadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, has introduced virtual reality experience service for its customers in Coimbatore. C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of Poompuhar, Coimbatore, said about 700 hand crafted products are available on the virtual reality portal and these are not available at the outlets of Poompuhar. Customers, who want to buy the high-value handicrafts, can have a close look at the products, know details such as weight, material, and price, and place orders. Images of brass, bronze, stone, and wooden handicrafts are available on the portal. “If a customer does not want to come to the outlet, we can take the virtual reality kit to the customer’s premises and show the products. The products can be customised too, if required,” he said.

LMW delivers consignment to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

Lakshmi Machine Works - Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) has delivered its first consignment of Composites Equipment Bay Shroud (EBS) Assembly to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. A press release said the hardware is scheduled for the upcoming launch of LVM3 One Web mission. Four more are scheduled to be delivered by December 2023. EBS Assembly is complex and critical structure that houses sensitive equipment of the GSLV.

SBI to conduct loan mela on December 15, 16

State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct a loan mela of government sponsored schemes and education loan on December 15 and 16 on its campus near Coimbatore Railway station. District Collector G.S. Sameeran will inagurate the programme. The public can get loans with spot approval from the bank under government-sponsored schemes, including Standup India and Mudra schemes for young entrepreneurs, PMEGP, NEEDS, loan schemes for women self help groups, agriculture development schemes, agriculture infrastructure schemes, Prime Minister’s Food Processing Business schemes, and education loan for students. The District Industries Centre, Mahalir Thittam, KVIC, NABARD, Department of Agriculture, Tamilnadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, Aavin, Department of Agri Marketing and Agri Business, Forest College and Research Institute, Sugarcane Breeding Institute, and Vanavarayar Institute of Agriculture will take part.