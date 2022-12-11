Coimbatore round up

December 11, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Five-day training programme

COIMBATORE InnovateTN, an initiative of the Directorate of Technical Education in partnership with StartupTN, and Forge as the Knowledge and capability partner will organise a five-day Innovation Mentor programme from December 12 to build capacity among the faculty of polytechnic, science and engineering colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Innovation Mentor programmes were held in Salem, Tiruchi, and Tirunelveli.

In Coimbatore, the Innovation Mentor Programme will be held from December 12 to 16 at Forge.Factory.

As many as 60 educators from across 20 academic institutions will learn more about the roadmap of converting an idea into an enterprise, evaluate the business potential of innovative ideas to activate the most untapped potential of student innovation capacity and implement Innovation Practicum as a curriculum integrated model in polytechnic and engineering colleges.

There will be challenges from defence and aerospace, urban, and manufacturing sectors. Case-studies, group activities, individual exercises, and guidance from mentors will help them think about an idea to business journey in a structured way, to validate the potential of a product in the market, to prepare for business launch, to make revenues predictable and profitable, and write and pitch for grants and fundings with confidence, according to a press release from Forge.

Production for free sarees and dhotis scheme

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi recently conducted a review meeting in Tiruppur regarding production of dhotis and sarees for free distribution.

The government has placed orders for 1.78 crore sarees and equal number of dhotis. These will be made in handlooms and powerlooms. Officials from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Tiruchengode took part. The Minister said sarees will be distributed in 15 different colours to beneficiaries.

“Indian economy performing better than many others”

Bibek Debroy, chairman of Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Government of India, who participated in the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, and The Advertising Club of Coimbatore’s “Brand Coimbatore Ambassador Awards” presentation function virtually on Saturday, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia—Ukraine war had impacted the global economy.

Compared to developed countries, Indian economy had fared well. India had set an aspirational economic growth rate of 8.5 %. But, the realistic goal would be 6.5 %. The country had also set an aspirational goal of achieving $ 5 trillion economy by 2025. But, given the global situation, it might take another two-three years. The Indian economy was on the recovery path because of its focus on improving infrastructure such as communication, health and education in rural areas. Of the six lakh villages in the country, 1.25 lakhs villages were provided with these facilities, he said.