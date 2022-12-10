Coimbatore round up

December 10, 2022 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

Posters campaign against Governor surfaces in Coimbatore

Members of DMK put out posters in many areas of Coimbatore on Saturday criticising Governor R.N. Ravi for allegedly shelving Bills passed by the Assembly. V. Kathirvel, chairperson of Coimbatore Corporation’s North Zone, put out the posters listing the Bills shelved by the Governor since 2020. The poster also highlighted that the State government has been spending ₹ 6.5 crore as annual expenses for the Governor.

Shops fined for using banned plastic bags

Officials from Coimbatore Corporation seized 46 kg of banned single-use plastic from shops at Town Hall. Based on the order of Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, the officials from Corporation Health Department conducted searches at shops in Thomas Street, R.G. Street, and seized single-use plastic bags. The officials also imposed a fine of ₹ 15,300 on the shop owners for violating norms.

Coimbatore Corporation bags award

The Coimbatore Corporation has received an award and a certificate of achievement for implementing the 24x7 water supply project under the category of e-governance initiative of the year. Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila received the award at the Government of India - GovConnect 8th Digital Transformation Conclave held at Guwahati in Assam.