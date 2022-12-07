Coimbatore round up

December 07, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Training programme on jewellery assessment

A training programme on jewellery assessment will be held from December 14 to 23 on the Auditors’ Association premises at R.S. Puram. Those aged above 18 and have studied up to Class VIII can take part. For details, call: 9443728438

ESAF Small Finance Bank inaugurates asset hub

ESAF Small Finance Bank inaugurated an asset hub in Coimbatore to cater to specialised loan processing and sanctioning covering all its branches in Coimbatore and southern cities of the State. The Bank plans to open asset hubs in Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Delhi.

Internship programme for engineering graduates

KCP Infra has started an internship programme for engineering graduates to create awareness on job opportunities. The training will be at its project sites in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat. For details, write to newprojectscbe@gmail.com or agm-hr@kcpinfra.com

Kovai.co opens new office

Kovai.co, a SaaS company based out of Coimbatore, has inaugurated additional 4,500 sq.ft office space in Coimbatore. A press release from the company said it has planned to continue hiring in 2023 and the focus would be on building capabilities of employees, and learning and development.

