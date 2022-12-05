Coimbatore round up

December 05, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

ISCKON conducts conference on climate change

An awareness conference on climate change was organised by ISCKON at Codissia Trade Fair complex. The conference was aimed to create environmental awareness among youngsters. According to a release, S. Gurumurthy, journalist, took part in the conference.

ISKCON trustee Bhakti Vinoda Swami, climate activist Garvita Gulhati, folk art enthusiast K.R Sarath and bharatanatyam dancer Pavitra Srinivasan also participated in the conference.

Chief of Defence Staff visits Wellington College

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, in the Nilgiris district on Monday In his address to the student officers and the faculty, the CDS dwelt upon challenges to national security. He was received by the Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College Lt. Gen. Virendra Vats..

Special pujas to mark Karthigai month

Ayyappa Sadhan Dharmalayam on Marudhamalai Road is conducting special pujas and homams to mark Karthigai month. . The pujas that started on November 30 will go on till December 16.

Fourth edition of School Innovation Summit held

Schools must help the students explore every skill, empower them to find which is their strong suit, and improve on that, said Innovation Director of the Centre’s Innovation Cell Mohit Gambhir. He was speaking at the fourth Edition of School Innovation Summit organised by Prosper Theories and Diverse Ed Media where the administrative heads of over 100 schools based in the city and neighbouring regions took part, on Saturday.

Kovai Terriers Commanding Officer Col. Dinesh Singh Tanwer, SSVM Institutions chairperson Manimegalai Mohan and Park Group of Institutions CEO Anusha Ravi addressed the gathering. Resource persons from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, PSG CAS, Coimbatore, Sri Krishna Institutions, also took part.

