Coimbatore round up

December 04, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madras Regiment celebrates 264th Raising Day

Madras Regiment on Sunday commemorated 264th Raising Day. The Madras Regiment was raised on December 4, 1758 at Fort St. George in Chennai. Later it was shifted to Madukkarai and from there it moved to Wellington in February, 1947. According to a press release, Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of MRC, and other senior serving officers and veterans laid wreath at the War Memorial at Wellington. A special Sainik Sammelan was also held at Shri Nagesh Barracks Square.

Tangedco to conduct grievance redress meeting on December 7

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Coimbatore Metro, will hold a grievance redressal meeting for electricity consumers at the Urban Division office in Tatabad on December 7 at 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Corporation.

