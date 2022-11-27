Coimbatore round up

November 27, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Covai Hearth Rhythm Summit ‘EP update 2022’ held

The Division of Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) organised the seventh edition of Covai Hearth Rhythm Summit ‘EP update 2022’ on November 26 and 27. Organising secretary of the conference M. Lawrance Jesuraj said the event covered newer advances in the management of cardiac arrhythmias. KMCH chairman Nalla G. Palaniswami said the hospital was spreading the knowledge in the field of cardiac arrhythmias and the Electrophysiology Department has been serving needy patients. Academics, including Maninder Singh Bedi from the United States, more than 50 national faculties and more than 200 doctors took part in the conference, a release said.

Awareness campaign against single-use plastic conducted

Associates of Intellectual Mission (AIM), a non-governmental organisation, conducted an awareness campaign against single-use plastic at the foothills of Marudamalai. Rangarajan, president of Somayampalayam Panchayat, inaugurated the awareness programme. Along with the NGO Volunteers, students from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology and Bharathiyar University participated and urged those coming to the temple to use only cloth and jute bags, said P.A. Thirunavukkarasu, Managing Trustee of the NGO, said in a press release.