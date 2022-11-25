Coimbatore round-up

November 25, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Competition

Rotary Club of Coimbatore Heritage will conduct a contest “Bharathiarin Kural”. Those interested should recite any poem of Bharathiar for maximum three minutes and share it on Whatsapp to 9787748081 before November 30. There is no age limit. Winners will be given prizes on December 11. The contest is held to commemmorate the 140th birth anniversary of the poet.

Classes

Samskrita Bharati will conduct Sanskrit classes free of cost from December 1 to 10 at the school inside Saibaba temple in Saibaba Colony (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and at Purandaradasar Kalaiarangam (10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.). Those aged above 13 can participate. For details, call 7550326965

Mobile number registration

Electricity consumers who are applying online for new electricity service connection should share only their mobile number to get updates from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, said an official press release.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

