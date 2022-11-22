Coimbatore round up

November 22, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE

Gold seized at airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted 18 persons who came to Coimbatore on Monday by Air Arabia from Sharjah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on specific intelligence gathered, the officials searched the 18 persons and found that they had concealed gold in their person/ baggage. The total quantity of foreign origin gold seized was 12 kg, valued at approximately ₹6.5 crore. Four passangers - Suresh Kumar (37), Chennai), Shankar (29), Cuddalore, Ramprabhu (35), Paramakudi and Kumaravel (44), Salem were arrested. Investigations are on, the officials said.

Face recognition for EPF pensioners

The Employees Provident fund Organisation has said pensioners can download “AadhaarFaceRd App” and Jeevan Pramaan Face Application on Google playstore and use it for face recognition to submit their annual life certificate. The Central government has introduced face recognition facility as there were reports that pensioners were unable to add biometric authentication such as finger prints or iris recognition for identity verification, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US