Coimbatore round up

November 22, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

COIMBATORE

Gold seized at airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted 18 persons who came to Coimbatore on Monday by Air Arabia from Sharjah.

Based on specific intelligence gathered, the officials searched the 18 persons and found that they had concealed gold in their person/ baggage. The total quantity of foreign origin gold seized was 12 kg, valued at approximately ₹6.5 crore. Four passangers - Suresh Kumar (37), Chennai), Shankar (29), Cuddalore, Ramprabhu (35), Paramakudi and Kumaravel (44), Salem were arrested. Investigations are on, the officials said.

Face recognition for EPF pensioners

The Employees Provident fund Organisation has said pensioners can download “AadhaarFaceRd App” and Jeevan Pramaan Face Application on Google playstore and use it for face recognition to submit their annual life certificate. The Central government has introduced face recognition facility as there were reports that pensioners were unable to add biometric authentication such as finger prints or iris recognition for identity verification, according to a press release.

