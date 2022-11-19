Coimbatore round up

November 19, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

TNPSC Group-I exam held at 49 centres across Coimbatore district

Coimbatore Coimbatore district recorded 51.32 % attendance at the TNPSC Group-I examination held on Saturday. The exam was held in 49 centres across the district from 9.30 a.m to 12.30 p.m. Of the 15,082 total eligible candidates, 7,737 took the test and 7,345 were marked as absent, according to the district administration.

Coimbatore Corporation bags Geosmart India Excellence Award

The Coimbatore Corporation received Geo Smart Excellence Award for using technologies implementing the 24X7 water supply scheme. Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila received the award, along with the representatives from SUEZ India, at a conclave held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to a press release, the corporation received this award for incorporating technologies such as geo-tagged water metering covering 1.6 lakh consumers, developing high-resolution satellite image base map, enhanced efficiency, and coverage in providing round-the-clock water supply. The award was handed over to Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap on Wednesday.

Applications open for All India Sainik Schools entrance exam

The All India Sainik Schools entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023 for admission to the academic year 2023-24. According to a release, the exam is for admission into Class VI and IX and the online registration and submission of application has commenced from October 21. Candidates can apply for the exam through online at https://aissee.nta.nic.in till November 30 up to 5 p.m. A candidate should be between 10 and 12 years of age for admission to Class VI and between 13 and 15 years for admission to Class IX as on March 31, 2023. A candidate seeking admission for Class IX should have passed Class VIII, from a recognised school at the time of admission, the release said.

TNAU to conduct training on “Value Added Products from Millets

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will conduct two-days training on “Value Added Products from Millets” on November 23 and 24 at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology on its premises.

A press release said the participants will be trained to make millet-based traditional foods, pasta, bakery products, and instant food mixes. For details, contact: The Professor and Head, Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore - 641003. Email: phtc@tnau.ac.in or dial: 9443564582

Essay writing competition for higher secondary schools

Nandini Voice for the Deprived, a non-governmental organisation, is conducting an essay writing contest for higher secondary school students and college students.

The students should write maximum 1,500 words on “Does Outcome of the Climate Change in Egypt (COP 27) Give Hope or Cause Disappointment” in Tamil or English and submit it to : Nandini Voice for the Deprived, M 60/1, 4th cross, Besant Nagar, Chennai - 600090 or mail to nsvenkatChennai@gmail.com. For details, contact: Telephone : 044 - 24916037. The last date for submission of entries is December 15.

Special blood donation camps held in Coimbatore

To mark the centenary year of the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Tamil Nadu, the staff from the Health Department in Coimbatore District donated blood at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna and 53 other staff participated in the drive. Special blood donation camps were organised at the Government Hospitals at Mettupalayam and Pollachi.