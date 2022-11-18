Coimbatore round up

November 18, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

TNAU to conduct training programme on millets on Nov. 23, 24

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will conduct a two-day training on “Value Added Products from Millets” on November 23 and 24 at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology on its premises.

A release said the participants would be trained to make millet-based traditional foods, pasta, bakery products, and instant food mixes. For details, contact: The Professor and Head, Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore - 641003. Email: phtc@tnau.ac.in or dial: 9443564582

Essay writing competition for school, college students

Nandini Voice for the Deprived, a non-governmental organisation, is conducting an essay writing contest for higher secondary school students and college students.

The students should write maximum 1,500 words on “Does Outcome of the Climate Change in Egypt (COP 27) Give Hope or Cause Disappointment” in Tamil or English and submit it to : Nandini Voice for the Deprived, M 60/1, 4th cross, Besant Nagar, Chennai - 600090 or mail to nsvenkatChennai@gmail.com. For details, contact: 044 - 24916037. The last date for submission of entries is December 15.

Lamp exhibition from Poompuhar

Poompuhar is conducting an expo of lamps till December 10 at its outlet here. Six artisans are taking part, including one from Kumbakonam and two from Moradabad. They have exhibited different kinds of lamps, including terracotta lamps, elephant, parrot, and peacock lamps, brass lamps, and herbal lamps. Poompuhar expects sale for ₹20 lakh in this exhibition.

