Coimbatore round up

November 15, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Salim Ali trophy competition on nature awareness

Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will conduct “Salim Ali trophy competition on nature awareness” on November 20 at G D Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore from 9 a.m.

Students can take part in competitions such as elocution, essay writing, poetry writing, story writing (both in English and Tamil), painting and pencil drawing, and Nature quiz. One unique competition in this annual event is bird watching or spot the bird competition to identify the young bird watcher of the year.

The topics this year for the competitions will focus on “Conservation of Wetlands and Water bodies”. However, the actual topics will be given on the spot. First three positions in each of the competition will fetch points for the school and the school with highest point will become the champion of the year. Interested participants can write to neasacon@gmail.com or log on to SACON web site, said a press release from P.Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist of SACON.

Mega job fair camp in Pollachi on November 27

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthibalaji and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan chaired a consultative meeting here recently regarding a mega private sector employment camp to be held on November 27 at Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology in Pollachi.

The employment camps have been held in 67 of the 234 Assembly constituencies so far, where 1.07 lakh educated youth were placed at private firms. Nearly 20,000 youngsters are expected to take part in the camp at Pollachi.

“Through this scheme, we aim to fetch jobs for five lakh youth n the next five years,” said Mr. Ganesan. “This year, the State established 11 Industrial training institute (ITI) institutes and allotted ₹2,800 crore for 71 government-run ITI works,” he added.

Admission counselling session on November 18

As the results of the Class XII supplementary exams of all boards have been announced, the Government Arts College here, on Tuesday announced that another admission counselling session for the academic year 2022-23 will be held on November 18 to fill vacant seats. Intrested students can get the application for admission from the college office — students of the SC/ST community must pay ₹2 and others ₹50. They can submit the filled forms at the office during the college working days. Those who have already submitted the applications should attend the interview on November 18 at 9 am.

Central Bank of India to conduct loan expo

Central Bank of India will conduct home and car loan exhibition in association with V.G. Event Management Company on November 19 and 20 from 10 am to 8 pm at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Coimbatore.

The main focus of this expo is to make the banking services hassle - free and to bring the banking products and services to the door step of customers. Details of properties in different budgets, including villas and farm houses, will be displayed at the expo. Central Bank will offer home loans from 8% interest and car loans from 7.85%. The bank will offer spot approval for eligible loan applications. It will offer loans to buy new houses, construct houses, make changes to existing houses and to buy cars.

Department of Labour celebrates Children’s Day

The Department of Labour celebrated Children’s Day in Tiruppur district on Monday by organising awareness programmes against child labour. A press release said the programmes were held at government schools in the district.

Human resources conclave on challenges held

The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) South Zone organised here recently a human resources conclave on challenges and opportunities. Former MLA and chairman of Mafoi Strategic Consultants K. Pandiarajan spoke on ‘Future of Work - New Paradigm in HR’. Topics such as healthcare communication, grooming, etiquette, and coaching for optimal performance are also discussed.

Round Table India launches freedom drive

Round Table India launched a freedom drive, where two cars fuelled by Ramani Citroen were flagged off from Jamshedput on September 11. The drive will end on December 16 at Ranchi, after over over 21,000 km across 21 States in the country.

The City Tables of Coimbatore welcomed the Freedom Drive of Round Table India on November 14 and also celebrated “RTI Clock Tower Day”. The Clock Tower was built by the Round Tables of Coimbatore City near North Coimbatore flyover in 1994 and renovated in 2018-2019.

Kotak Mahindra Bank opens new branches

Kotak Mahindra Bank has opened two new branches in Coimbatore and Tiruppur. These are the 11th branch in Coimbatore and third in Tiruppur, a press release said.