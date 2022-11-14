Coimbatore round up

November 14, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Nallurpalayam students allege bus delay, stage road roko

COIMBATORE School and college students of Nallurpalayam near Sulur staged a road roko on Monday alleging that the two bus routes towards their school arrived an hour late every day. They claimed the buses — number 8 and 105 — scheduled to arrive at 8 a.m and 4 p.m were delayed by more than an hour. TNSTC sources said the buses were extended beyond the villages to other places and hence were only late by 10 minutes. The department will look into it, sources added

Bharathiar University teachers and GEM Hospital raise awareness on cancer

Bharathiar University, Bharathiar University Teachers Association (BHUTA), and Gem Hospital on Monday organised a cancer awareness programme for the National Welfare Programme volunteers of the affiliated colleges, according to a press release.

Work at Coimbatore Podanur Junctions from Nov 16 for 23 days

Due to engineering maintenance works between Podanur Jn – Coimbatore Jn from November 16 to December 8, there are changes in train schedules.

Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (13352) train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Jn and will be diverted via Podanur Junction to Irugur during these 23 days. The additional stoppage will be at Podanur. Shoranur Jn – Coimbatore Jn train (06458) scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 11.10 a.m, will be short-terminated at Podanur Jn on these dates. Similarly, the Madurai Jn – Coimbatore Jn (16722) train scheduled to reach Coimbatore Jn at 12.45 p.m will be short-terminated at Podanur Jn. Coimbatore Jn – Kannur (16608) train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 2.20 p.m, will instead leave from Podanur Jn at 2.34 p.m and will not run from Coimbatore Junction. Coimbatore Junction – Shoranur Jn (06459) train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 4.30 p.m, will instead leave from Podanur Jn at 4.41 p.m.