Coimbatore round up

New post office inaugurated

Coimbatore The Department of Posts has inaugurated a new post office at Cheranmanagar and it will have all postal services. According to a release, the post office has facilities to book and deliver postal parcels, financial transactions among others.

Training programme for youth

Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) will organise a 13-day training programme for youth residing in rural areas of Tiruppur district.

A release from the Institute said youth aged between 18 and 45 can apply for the programme to learn about CCTV camera, fire alarm, and smoke detector installation and servicing. For details, call: 9952518441, 8610533436, or 9489043923 or log on to http://tinyurl.com/4z2274t6 for registration.

Skill development programme from Nov. 18

NERD Society will organise a skill training programme from November 18 to develop skilled technicians in renewable energy. A release from the Society said interested (ITI and Polytechnic completed) candidates can register for the free course by mailing to nerdsocietycoimbatore@gmail.com or by sending a message on WhatsApp to 9443934139 with their Aadhaar card copy and ITI or Diploma Certificate copy and phone numbers. Candidates can start solar PV power plant company as a startup or can join in for jobs at solar energy companies on completion of the course, the release said.

Applications invited for credit scheme

Artisans from minority communities can apply for “Virasat” credit scheme offered by National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation and Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation. Maximum amount of ₹10 lakh will be extended to eligible applicants at 5% interest for men and 4% interest rate for women. The applicant’s annual family income should be less than ₹1.2 lakh for those in the city and ₹98,000 for those in rural areas. The applications can be submitted with the required documents at District Central Cooperative Bank, Urban Cooperative Banks, or primary agricultural cooperative banks, according to a press release.

Competition

Citizens Voice Club will conduct an inter-collegiate “Mock Court” competition as part of its 40th year celebrations.

The competition will be held on November 26 and 27 on its premises. Each team can have maximum seven members and the entries should be authorised by the college. The last date for registration is November 19. For details, log on to www.citizensvoicecoimbatore.org

Handed over

Lakshmi Machine Works recently handed over “Composites Structural Assembly” that it had developed for the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

A press release said Jaidev Jayavarthanavelu, Director of LMW, handed over the Assembly to the officials of the Organisation.

The LMW Director reiterated at the meeting that company’s commitment to develop and deliver high quality hardware to DRDO. The LMW - Advanced Technology Centre (ATC), Coimbatore, focuses on the aerospace and Defence sectors.