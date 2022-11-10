Coimbatore round up

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 19:02 IST

Selected for award

Coimbatore Lakshmi Machine Works and Lakshmi Card Clothing will receive the ITME Association of India’s awards for best performance in textile engineering in spinning and textile machinery categories.

A press release from the association said the second edition of the awards will be presented on December 10 at a function in Greater Noida. The awards were launched to recognise “exceptional and significant contributions” that have made a positive difference in the textile engineering sector.

The awards will be presented under five major categories, the press release added.

Scholarship presented

Isha presented scholarships to 47 students in Coimbatore recently to encourage girl child education. Isha is offering scholarships to the students of tribal villages around Isha such as Dhanikandi, Seenghapathi, Nallurpathi, Mullangadu and other villages such as Mathvarayapuram, Semmedu, Alandurai and Naraseepuram, who have studied in government schools, a press release said.

Bank branches opened

Kotak Mahindra Bank has opened two new branches in Coimbatore and Tirupur. These are the 11th branch in Coimbatore and third in Tiruppur, a press release said.

