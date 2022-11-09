Coimbatore round-up

November 10

Kaniyur sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Rasipalayam, Arugampalayam, Kaniyur, Sheeba Nagar, Kolluppalayam, Subarayampalayam, part of Thennampalayam, and Uthuppalayam.

Conference

A joint technological conference of textile research associations will be held at the South India Textile Research Association on November 11 and 12.

As many as 17 technical papers will be presented and about 250 delegates are expected to take part.

R.Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tamil Nadu will inaugurate the conference.

An exhibition on “Circularity and Sustainability in Textile Manufacture” will be held for three days from November 11 and nearly 50 exhibitors will put up stalls.

The exhibits will include alternative textile solutions, textile testing machinery, recycled textile materials, green energy solutions, unconventional fibres and yarns and effluent treatment plants.

Programme

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, will unveil a statue of Mahakavi Bharathiar on November 14 on its school premises at Ajjanur.

A press release said the aim is to inspire students to go through the works of the Tamil poet, writer, and freedom fighter.

Submission of certificates

All EPS pensioners should register “Jeevan Pramaan Patra - digital life certificate” anytime during the year to continue the payment of monthly pension for the next one year.

The certificate will be valid for one year from the date of submission. New pensioners for whom the pension payment order was issued during 2022 need not submit the certificate for the next one year from the date of issue of PPO.

Pensioners can submit the digital life certificate through respective bank branches, common service centre, or nearest post office. Details of common service centres are available on http://locator.cscloud.in

They can also submit the certificate by downloading the apps Aadhar Face RD and Jeevan Pramaan on Google play store, according to a press release.