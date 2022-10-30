Coimbatore round-up

Soundariya Preetha M 5958
October 30, 2022 19:25 IST

Vigilance Awareness Week

The Office of the Principal Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Coimbatore, will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6. The theme of the events will be “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation.”

Various programmes and competitions will be organised for officers and students throughout the week. A.R.S. Kumar, Principal Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, here will administer the Integrity Pledge on October 31. The pledge is also available on http://www.cvc.gov.in

Meeting held

A high-level committee, tasked by the State government to frame the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy, held a meeting here on Saturday with members of the Association of Management of Coimbatore Anna University Affiliated Colleges.

The Chairman of the committee, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, D. Murugesan, had discussions with Managing Trustees and Chief Executive Officers of 30 engineering colleges from the association and received their suggestions.

According to a release, the members said the State and Central governments had varied opinions over the syllabus outlines to be followed by engineering institutions. There should be clarity on this issue.

