Coimbatore round up

Quiz, rallies mark postal week celebrations in Coimbatore

The Department of Posts celebrated National Postal Week from October 9 to 13 with programmes on all days of the week. According to a press release, there were competitions for the employees, awareness rallies, quiz contest for students, and planting of saplings. The staff of the Department visited customers at their door step to open postal savings bank accounts and postal life insurance policies.

Alertathon 2022 held in Coimbatore

Alert, a non profit organisation, organised on Sunday Alertathon 2022, jointly with Coimbatore district administration, CODISSIA and PSG Hospitals. The 25 km and 50 km cycling event and 5 km, 10 km, and a 2.5 km x 4 - chain of the survival team at CODISSIA ground. The event was held to create awareness on first aid and road safety. The organisation has trained around 20,000 people as first responders in Coimbatore in the last one year, according to a press release.