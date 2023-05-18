Coimbatore round up/ ‘Thrust needed on sugarcane research’

May 18, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sugarcane scientists should develop varieties such as Co 0238 to meet the sugar and energy needs, said T.R.Sharma, Deputy Director General (Crop Science) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.

Speaking at a session here recently on “Sugarcane scenario: Research and Industry perspective”, he said the scientists should focus on developing climate resilient varieties that have high water-use and nutrient-use efficiency. They should also develop appropriate machinery for harvesting, deploy gene editing and improvise the technologies available for inter-cropping sugarcane with oil seeds and pulses, he said.

Bakshi Ram, former director of ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, called upon the scientists to develop techniques to overcome the negative traits of varieties such as shy-tillering nature of Co 0118 variety, red rot/top borer susceptibility of Co 0238 variety and water-stress intolerance of Co 86032, which is the most popular variety at present, in Southern India.

The AEPC organised roadshows in Tiruppur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR region to take its Apparel Industry Sustainability Action initiative forward. The “Sustainability Marathon” was held in collaboration with brands and sourcing leaders association under the “Good Earth Commune” initiative.

Airvio Technologies has opened a CNG/CBG cylinder testing unit in Coimbatore.

According to a press release, with increasing sale of CNG cars, trucks, and buses in the State, several petrol outlets have CNG filling facility. The cylinders fitted in the vehicles should be tested once in three years for safety and there is no facility in Tamil Nadu. So the cylinders are sent to Karnataka or Kerala. Airvio Technologies is an approved agency by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.