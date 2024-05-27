GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore residents urge Corporation to utilise compost facilities in public parks

Updated - May 27, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A Corporation-owned compost facility in K. K. Pudur remaining unused.

A Corporation-owned compost facility in K. K. Pudur remaining unused. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the Coimbatore Corporation attempts to intensify its waste management initiatives in the city, several residents have raised concerns over the under-utilisation of micro composting facilities in public parks run by the civic body.

Despite offers from the community to manage these sites, seven of these facilities remain inactive.

Currently, five public parks in the city are equipped with shredders and compost pits capable of handling up to 1.5 tonnes of organic waste. These facilities, constructed at a total cost of ₹1 crore, were designed to locally process garden waste and use the resulting manure for park plants. This initiative aims to eliminate the need for the Corporation to transport this waste to the Vellalore dump yard.

To assist the civic body, resident welfare associations have offered to purchase the manure for ₹10 per bag, but the Corporation has neither utilised the facilities nor responded to the proposals.

M. S. Vijayaraghavan, Secretary, Ramalinga Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, voiced his frustration: “We have repeatedly offered to manage and maintain the facilities in our local park, but our proposals seem to be ignored. It’s disheartening to see these resources go to waste when we could be using them to handle the park’s organic waste and keep the park clean.”

Meena Rajan from Bharathi Park echoed these concerns: “The corporation’s efforts are commendable, but there’s a disconnect in implementation. These composting units could significantly reduce waste if utilised effectively. We’ve even suggested forming a volunteer group, but there’s been no response.”

Corporation officials cite logistical challenges and resource constraints for the current state of the facilities. An anonymous official from the waste management department explained, “These parks are in residential areas, and the compost pits can emit strong odors, causing issues for residents. However, we are working on a collaborative approach.”

While micro composting is a sustainable solution for urban waste management, residents have suggested that the corporation needs to harness community enthusiasm and expertise to make these facilities functional. “Public-private partnerships could be the way forward,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan stated.

Comments

