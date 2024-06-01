Coimbatore residents left in limbo as councillors shrug responsibility over wards

Numerous areas in Coimbatore city, characterised by dilapidated roads, open dumping spots, and streets in lower-income group neighbourhoods lacking basic amenities, share a common predicament: they appear to fall outside the jurisdiction of any ward in the city.

Lately, residents have voiced concern about ambiguity regarding ward boundaries, as disagreements among councillors continue regarding the Corporation’s designated limits. C. G. Murugesh, a resident of Ashok Nagar, highlighted the issue, stating, “The civic body’s website indicates I’m in Ward 73, yet the councillor refutes the area’s inclusion in his ward.”

According to councillors, the core issue is different interpretations of the delimitation map, which sets ward boundaries. Last updated in 2018-19, the Corporation follows the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission’s guidelines for urban local body elections.

Despite the Corporation’s claims of map accuracy, some councillors doubt its reliability. One stated, “We don’t rely on the Corporation’s map. We have a general idea of our areas.”

Road, Route, Ward maps in disarray

The city, presently, has three main maps: Ward delimitation map, road work map, and sanitation route chart.

The civic body prioritises the ward map, but some councillors advocate for the road map, reflecting ongoing road projects, to take precedence. Additionally, in select wards, councillors insist on adhering to recently updated waste collection route maps.

Yet, most councillors contacted by The Hindu admitted to being unfamiliar with the relevant maps. They depend on memory to determine ward boundaries. “I’ve been in this ward my whole life; I don’t need a map,” remarked Ward 73 councillor D. Santhosh.

Councillors avoid responsibility for problem areas

In Ward 65, a poorly maintained public park, depicted as within its boundaries according to the civic body’s official map, has become a matter of dispute among councillors from wards 63, 64, and 65. Each councillor asserts that it falls under another’s ward.

A similar dilemma unfolds in Seeranaikanpalayam, where councillors representing wards 74 and 75 disclaim responsibility for the clogged inflow channels of the Krishnampathy tank. Further, confusion reigns in the lower-income group areas around Selvachintamani, particularly the Selvapuram IUDP Colony, as neither residents nor councillors can ascertain the ward jurisdiction.

Consequently, residents find themselves in a quandary regarding whom to approach for issue resolution. “Several streets in the Selvapuram region lack proper roads and street lighting, while the Selvachintamani tank floods every monsoon, resulting in water mixing with sewage. Despite our attempts to seek assistance, councillors deny responsibility,” remarked J. Valli, a resident.

In response, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, stated, “The official ward map of the Corporation is the one to be followed by everyone. No councillor has raised this issue directly, but we will check.”

