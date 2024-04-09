Coimbatore residents express concern over declining efficiency in waste collection

April 09, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The implementation of a new route chart for waste collection vehicles by the Coimbatore Corporation in February this year was a welcome step towards better waste management. However, of late, there is a gradual decline in efficiency of waste collection, say residents.

In Sai Baba Colony (Ward Nos. 44,45) and Tatabad (Ward 68), the residents note significant delay in waste collection. Similarly, residents of Siddhapudur (Ward 48) and Town Hall (Ward No. 81) report instances where waste remains uncollected for days together.

Shop operators in Town Hall expressed concern about waste accumulation on roadsides, particularly on Raja Street and Thermutti Street. Kadir Mustaf, a jeweller, said that the Pavallam and Pavizha streets, which lead to Raja streets, are filled with mounds of trash that have not been cleared for several days.

Initially, according to the civic body’s route chart, conservancy workers were scheduled to begin work by 7 a.m., after reporting at 6:30 a.m. However, over the past two weeks, workers are reportedly arriving late in a few areas.

Residents have made requests to sanitary inspectors for timely waste pick-up, citing instances of open dumping due to delays. While adjustments were initially made to accommodate these requests, residents now note a return to delayed collection schedules, impacting daily routine.

Residents urged to cooperate

In response to these concerns, a sanitation department official said, “Waste collection operates between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. in an orderly manner. Residents are urged to cooperate, considering the size of the city and the summer conditions, while also acknowledging the workers’ plight.”

