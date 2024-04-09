GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore residents express concern over declining efficiency in waste collection

According to the civic body’s route chart for waste collection, conservancy workers are supposed to begin work by 7 a.m. However, over the past two weeks, workers are reportedly arriving late in a few areas

April 09, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents say that the conservancy workers do not follow the Coimbatore Corporation’s route chart for waste collection.

Residents say that the conservancy workers do not follow the Coimbatore Corporation’s route chart for waste collection. | Photo Credit: File photo SIVA SARAVANAN S

The implementation of a new route chart for waste collection vehicles by the Coimbatore Corporation in February this year was a welcome step towards better waste management. However, of late, there is a gradual decline in efficiency of waste collection, say residents.

In Sai Baba Colony (Ward Nos. 44,45) and Tatabad (Ward 68), the residents note significant delay in waste collection. Similarly, residents of Siddhapudur (Ward 48) and Town Hall (Ward No. 81) report instances where waste remains uncollected for days together.

Shop operators in Town Hall expressed concern about waste accumulation on roadsides, particularly on Raja Street and Thermutti Street. Kadir Mustaf, a jeweller, said that the Pavallam and Pavizha streets, which lead to Raja streets, are filled with mounds of trash that have not been cleared for several days.

Initially, according to the civic body’s route chart, conservancy workers were scheduled to begin work by 7 a.m., after reporting at 6:30 a.m. However, over the past two weeks, workers are reportedly arriving late in a few areas.

Residents have made requests to sanitary inspectors for timely waste pick-up, citing instances of open dumping due to delays. While adjustments were initially made to accommodate these requests, residents now note a return to delayed collection schedules, impacting daily routine.

Residents urged to cooperate

In response to these concerns, a sanitation department official said, “Waste collection operates between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. in an orderly manner. Residents are urged to cooperate, considering the size of the city and the summer conditions, while also acknowledging the workers’ plight.”

Related Topics

Coimbatore / waste management / waste / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.