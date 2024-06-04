GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Coimbatore residents eagerly await resumption of backlogged civic services post-Lok Sabha elections

Updated - June 04, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Residents submitting petitions to Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar during a grievances redress meeting held before the Lok Sabha elections.

Residents submitting petitions to Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar during a grievances redress meeting held before the Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: File photo  S. Siva Saravanan

With the Lok Sabha election process coming to an end, residents of Coimbatore have expressed a collective sense of relief and anticipation for the resumption of essential civic duties by the Corporation.

The Coimbatore Corporation is expected to restart grievances redress meetings and sanction new road projects that had been temporarily halted due to the elections. “Several road works are on hold for the last three months, awaiting sanction of tenders and allocation of funds,” said a ward councillor.

The Lok Sabha elections, a crucial democratic exercise in India, often result in the temporary suspension of several municipal activities as local governments and officials focus on the electoral process, as stipulated by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). In Coimbatore, this has meant a pause in the regular grievances redress meetings conducted by the Corporation, where residents voice their concerns and seek redressal for various civic issues. In a month, the civic body receives up to 10,000 petitions regarding civic issues.

Residents have voiced their concerns over the delays, particularly emphasising the importance of maintaining and developing road infrastructure. “The condition of several roads in our area is deplorable. Potholes and uneven surfaces have made daily commuting a challenge,” said Ramesh Kumar, a shopkeeper in Ram Nagar. “We hope that with the elections over, the Corporation will prioritise these much-needed roadworks.”

The Corporation’s grievances redress meetings have also been a vital platform for citizens to address issues ranging from waste management to water supply. “These meetings are crucial for us to communicate directly with the authorities. The hiatus has left many of our complaints unresolved,” said a resident of Tatabad.

Corporation officials said that the grievances redress meeting will resume soon, but not immediately after elections. “We are fully prepared to resume our regular activities and we have a comprehensive plan to address the roadwork backlog,” a senior official of the CCMC said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.