Coimbatore resident selected for Jal Prahar-2022 award 

A city resident and Kovai Kulangal Pathugappu Amaipu volunteer R. Manikandan has been selected for the Jal Prahar-2022 award, to be presented in New Delhi on March 30 in the presence of Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Jal Jeevan Mission Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. A release said that Mr. Manikandan would join a number of persons from other States who were selected for the award. He would be the only person representing the State. A panel headed by former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi selected the winners. At the March 30 meeting, the awardees would also discuss ways to conserve water in the country. Pond Man of India Rajendra Singh would also be present.