Coimbatore resident gets three years imprisonment for smuggling ration rice

April 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fourth Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a 48-year-old man to undergo three years of imprisonment for attempting to smuggle nearly six tonnes of ration rice to Kerala in 2008. Magistrate R. Saravana Babu awarded the punishment to Anwar Basha, a resident of Gandhi Nagar at Sivananda Colony.

Basha was arrested by the Civil Supplies CID wing of the police while attempting to smuggle 5,942 kg of ration rice in a truck to Kerala via Coimbatore - Palakkad Road on October 16, 2008.

The court, after the trial, found Basha guilty and awarded him a fine of ₹ 10,000 besides the punishment. The court acquitted another accused in the case, namely Alif Raja (47) of Anna Nagar, Ukkdadam bypass. K. Prasanna Venkatesh, who appeared for the prosecution in the case, said Basha has cases against him in eight other districts for smuggling ration rice.

Kerala youth arrested with methamphetamine

The Thudiyalur police on Wednesday arrested a youth from Kerala on charges of possessing methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, a synthetic drug.

The police said that Muhammed Shanid (22) from Kerala was held with 12 gm of the drug from a place at Vellakinar. The seized contraband is worth about ₹24,000, the police said.

