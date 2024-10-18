ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore resident gets life term for murdering father

Published - October 18, 2024 10:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Third Additional District Court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man from Coimbatore for murdering his 73-year-old father in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third Additional District Judge S. Padma pronounced the judgement, sentencing D. Raviraj, 53, a resident of Avarampalayam road at Peelamedu, for murdering his father M. Durairaj.

According to the police, Durairaj had been living with his wife D. Rajeswari at Narayanasamy Street at Peelamedu. The woman found him dead in their residence on October 14, 2021. During the investigation, it was found out that Raviraj visited the house, when Durairaj was alone, under the influence of alcohol. He had an argument with his father and pushed him down. The elderly man died of a head injury, the police said.

Raviraj was arrested based on a complaint lodged by his mother. He was found guilty by the court, which awarded him life imprisonment on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US