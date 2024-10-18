GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore resident gets life term for murdering father

Published - October 18, 2024 10:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Third Additional District Court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man from Coimbatore for murdering his 73-year-old father in 2021.

Third Additional District Judge S. Padma pronounced the judgement, sentencing D. Raviraj, 53, a resident of Avarampalayam road at Peelamedu, for murdering his father M. Durairaj.

According to the police, Durairaj had been living with his wife D. Rajeswari at Narayanasamy Street at Peelamedu. The woman found him dead in their residence on October 14, 2021. During the investigation, it was found out that Raviraj visited the house, when Durairaj was alone, under the influence of alcohol. He had an argument with his father and pushed him down. The elderly man died of a head injury, the police said.

Raviraj was arrested based on a complaint lodged by his mother. He was found guilty by the court, which awarded him life imprisonment on Friday.

October 18, 2024

