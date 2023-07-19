ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore resident duped of ₹ 5 lakh in online investment scam

July 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹ 5.02 lakh by an unknown person who assured him of giving higher returns for his investment.

R. Sathishkumar, a resident of Sivanandhapuram at Saravanampatti, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police stating that he was duped of the money in June.

The police said that the complainant received a message on WhatsApp from a person who introduced himself as Asha Singh. He was offered an online part time job in a company, namely Mind Share Digital Marketing India. The complainant was initially given commissions for small investments. Later he invested ₹ 5.02 lakh, following which he was not given commission or the investment, said the police.

The man lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Tuesday, based on which a case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. 

