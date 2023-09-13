HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore resident duped of ₹19.90 lakh in part-time job-cum-investment scam

September 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹19.90 lakh by an unknown person who assured him of giving higher returns for his investment. I. Saleem, a resident of Abirami Nagar on Madukkarai Road, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Tuesday, stating that he was duped of the money.

The police said that the complainant has been running a children’s game centre for the past five years. On August 17, he received a message via Telegram app regarding a part-time job, for which a remuneration ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 was offered.

ALSO READ
Many from Coimbatore fall prey to part time job-cum-investment scam

The complaint joined a Telegram group for the job and he was asked to complete certain tasks to earn money. Later, he was lured to invest money to get higher returns. According to the police, the complainant invested a total of ₹19.90 lakh in 21 transactions between August 17 and September 3.

The man lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police on Tuesday, after he was not paid any returns and lost the invested money. The cyber crime police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. An investigation has been launched.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.