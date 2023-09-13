September 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 49-year-old man from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹19.90 lakh by an unknown person who assured him of giving higher returns for his investment. I. Saleem, a resident of Abirami Nagar on Madukkarai Road, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Tuesday, stating that he was duped of the money.

The police said that the complainant has been running a children’s game centre for the past five years. On August 17, he received a message via Telegram app regarding a part-time job, for which a remuneration ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 was offered.

The complaint joined a Telegram group for the job and he was asked to complete certain tasks to earn money. Later, he was lured to invest money to get higher returns. According to the police, the complainant invested a total of ₹19.90 lakh in 21 transactions between August 17 and September 3.

The man lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police on Tuesday, after he was not paid any returns and lost the invested money. The cyber crime police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. An investigation has been launched.