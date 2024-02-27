ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore resident cheated of ₹2. 67 crore in online investment fraud

February 27, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of G.N. Mills in Coimbatore city lost a whopping ₹2.67 crore after he invested the money in an online trading platform. The police said the 52-year-old man, who works as the general manager of an e-commerce firm’s warehouse in the city, was duped of the money.

ALSO READ
Case registered against MLM firm in Coimbatore, thousands of investors gather

According to the police, the complainant received a message from an unknown number, claiming to be that of an investment firm, in December 2023. It had a link to join a WhatsApp group.

After joining the WhatsApp group, the man was promised of getting profit upto 300 % for investments. The complainant transferred a total of ₹2.67 crore to the account number shared by one of the employees of the firm in multiple transactions. He was shown a fake e-wallet balance of ₹5 crore by the fraudsters. Convinced by the complainant, his friends and relatives invested a total of ₹35.5 lakh with the firm.

ALSO READ
Victims of cybercrime fraud from Coimbatore district lose over ₹62 crore in 11 months

After not getting the promised returns, the complainant contacted employees of the private firm and demanded his money. However, he was told that the total amount could be returned only if he pay ₹39 lakh more.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning that he was cheated, the man approached the cybercrime police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Government portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or 1930 toll free number can be used to report cyber financial fraud and freeze fraudulent transactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US