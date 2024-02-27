GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore resident cheated of ₹2. 67 crore in online investment fraud

February 27, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of G.N. Mills in Coimbatore city lost a whopping ₹2.67 crore after he invested the money in an online trading platform. The police said the 52-year-old man, who works as the general manager of an e-commerce firm’s warehouse in the city, was duped of the money.

According to the police, the complainant received a message from an unknown number, claiming to be that of an investment firm, in December 2023. It had a link to join a WhatsApp group.

After joining the WhatsApp group, the man was promised of getting profit upto 300 % for investments. The complainant transferred a total of ₹2.67 crore to the account number shared by one of the employees of the firm in multiple transactions. He was shown a fake e-wallet balance of ₹5 crore by the fraudsters. Convinced by the complainant, his friends and relatives invested a total of ₹35.5 lakh with the firm.

After not getting the promised returns, the complainant contacted employees of the private firm and demanded his money. However, he was told that the total amount could be returned only if he pay ₹39 lakh more.

Learning that he was cheated, the man approached the cybercrime police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Government portal www.cybercrime.gov.in or 1930 toll free number can be used to report cyber financial fraud and freeze fraudulent transactions.

