Coimbatore reports two new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease. The district had 11 active cases. The toll remained as 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.
Tiruppur district did not report any new cases on Tuesday. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the district had two active cases.
