Coimbatore reports two deaths, 42 cases

Coimbatore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 42 new cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 55,544.

A 73-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman died of the disease, taking the toll to 682. The district saw 54,460 recoveries and 402 were active cases. A total of 41 patients were discharged.

Tiruppur reported 12 fresh cases, taking the tally to 18,271. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,927 patients recovered and 120 were active cases. Fifteen persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, four persons tested positive and the district’s tally stood at 8,336. The toll was 48 and 63 persons are undergoing treatment.