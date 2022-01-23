Coimbatore reports two deaths, 3,912 new COVID-19 cases

23 January 2022 23:32 IST

Lockdown near total in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

A total of 3,912 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 1,957 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 22,921 active cases on Sunday. Two more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,545.

Tiruppur district reported 1,507 new cases on Sunday and 736 persons recovered. There were 6,438 active cases in the district on Sunday.

A total of 418 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in The Nilgiris on Sunday. The district’s overall case tally stood at 38,000. A total of 2,036 persons are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the total lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19 spread was near total in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Sunday. The police said that only vehicles plying for essential services and other emergencies were allowed.

Coimbatore city police had deployed 788 personnel who conducted vehicle checks at many places. Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, Mettupalayam Road, Palakkad Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Thadagam Road witnessed very minimal traffic.

Coimbatore rural police tasked 500 personnel for lockdown enforcement on Sunday. Vehicle movement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala via major inter-State check posts, including Walayar, was minimal as a total Sunday lockdown was effective in Kerala too. The police and Health Department staff checked the whereabouts, documents and temperature of people at the inter-State check posts before allowing them inside Coimbatore district. Goods vehicles carrying essential items were exempted from checking.

In Tiruppur district, shops and establishments remained closed. The police conducted vehicle checks at important locations in the city and district borders.

Cases were registered against a few people who ventured out unnecessarily and those who violated COVID-19 safety norms.

Violators fined

Coimbatore Corporation officials on Sunday slapped a total fine of ₹ 70,500 on people who violated lockdown norms. Sources said that Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and flying squads went around the city to enforce lockdown and fine violators. By Sunday evening the Corporation had slapped ₹ 70,500 fine on persons who ventured out during the lockdown and those not wearing mask.