Coimbatore reports two deaths, 115 fresh COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

18 November 2021 00:00 IST

A total of 115 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 113 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,185 active cases as on Wednesday. Two more persons from the district died of the disease, taking the toll to 2,442.

Mega vaccination drive

The ninth mega vaccination drive will be held in Coimbatore district on November 18 (Thursday). The district administration said that the drive will be held through 347 camps in Coimbatore rural and 150 camps in the Corporation limits.

Tiruppur district reported 50 fresh cases on Wednesday. The Health Department said that the district had 591 active cases on Wednesday and 67 persons recovered from the disease. Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Wednesday and the overall tally rose to 33,868 cases. The district has 187 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising