Coimbatore reports three new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported three new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 42 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.7 % on Friday when five persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases. The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 26 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.4 % on Friday when three persons tested positive.