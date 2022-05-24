Coimbatore reports three new COVID-19 cases

May 24, 2022 21:38 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 22 active cases. The toll remained at 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report any new case on Tuesday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the district had two active cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement