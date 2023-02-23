ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore reports three COVID-19 cases

February 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday. Nine persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.

Contribution

Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and ZF Wind Power have donated medical equipment and computers worth ₹30 lakh to 45 primary health centres in the district.

Representatives of ZF Wind Power and RAAC handed over the equipment and computers to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Thursday. The equipment would strengthen the facilities available at the PHCs and enable more people to get better healthcare in their respective areas, said a press release.

Collector inspects flyover works

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Thursday inspected the flyover works at Periyanaikenpalayam and GN Mills and urged the Highways officials to complete the construction works at the earliest. The 1.8-km flyover at Periyanaikenpalayam is coming up at a cost of ₹115 crore and the one at GN Mills is constructed at a cost of ₹41.88 crore.

