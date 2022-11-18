  1. EPaper
Coimbatore reports six new COVID-19 cases

November 18, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 35 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.8 % on Thursday when six new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases on Friday. A total of three persons recovered from the disease and the district had 14 active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.1% on Thursday when one person tested positive.

